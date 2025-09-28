iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Purchased by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.