iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Holdings Cut by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

