iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.7% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $664.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $670.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $647.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $603.33. The company has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

