iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of Finland boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $670.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

