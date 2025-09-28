iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Raised by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $670.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $647.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.33. The stock has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

