iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 10.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

