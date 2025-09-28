iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Coastline Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

