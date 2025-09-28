iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Position Lifted by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

