iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

