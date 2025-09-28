iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.