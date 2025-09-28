iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

