iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

