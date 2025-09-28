iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD Shares Acquired by Keystone Global Partners LLC

Keystone Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 442.2% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 7,794,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,169,000 after buying an additional 6,356,835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,859,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,442.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 953,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,610,000 after purchasing an additional 915,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $111.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $113.35.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

