iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.