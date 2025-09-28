iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $112.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.