iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Bought by Novem Group

Novem Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 29.2%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

