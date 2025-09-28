iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $24,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.6%

USMV stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

