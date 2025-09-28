iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by PMG Wealth Management Inc.

PMG Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12,729.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 251,654 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11,685.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $94.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

