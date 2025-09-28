iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.0%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $192.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

