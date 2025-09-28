iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.