iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $363.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $366.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

