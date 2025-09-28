iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Stake Reduced by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $363.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $366.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

