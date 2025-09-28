iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWF opened at $464.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $473.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

