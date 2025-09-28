iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Holdings Decreased by Flywheel Private Wealth LLC

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $735,000. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $202.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.