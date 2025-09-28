iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after buying an additional 2,572,739 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 976,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $204.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.27. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

