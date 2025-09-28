iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $241.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $247.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.