iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Position Boosted by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.7% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $247.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

