iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 345.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

IWL stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $166.66.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.