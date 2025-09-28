iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Bought by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

