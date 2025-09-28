iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,867 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after buying an additional 371,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,815,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $268.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.03. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $272.13.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.