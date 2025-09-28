iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

