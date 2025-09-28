iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,183.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,663,000 after purchasing an additional 518,564 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

