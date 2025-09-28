iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Holdings Increased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 747,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

