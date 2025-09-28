iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF Stock Position Lessened by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

