iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period.

Shares of IAK stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $119.23 and a 1 year high of $139.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

