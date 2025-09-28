iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stake Boosted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 215.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. New Insight Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $194.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $197.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.