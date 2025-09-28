iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.