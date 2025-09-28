Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires 15,800 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

