Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

