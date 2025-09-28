Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,317,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,292,000 after purchasing an additional 741,703 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,708,000 after acquiring an additional 247,257 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 349.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 286,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,964,000 after purchasing an additional 131,265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 780,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,987 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

