Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $126.71 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,631,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,691 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up 17.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $126,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.1227 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

