Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $521,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $99.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.