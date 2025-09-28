Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 68,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $35.86 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

