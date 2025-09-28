Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 43 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 3.2% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $462.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $467.00.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

