Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 5,805 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $33.84 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

