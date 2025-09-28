Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires 462 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,214.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 332,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 328,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

