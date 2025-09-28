Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,223 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc $ORRF

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3,994.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.97%.The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

