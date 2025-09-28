Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $464.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

