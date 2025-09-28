JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Sold by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,847,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,399,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,587,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after buying an additional 190,891 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after buying an additional 569,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,974,000 after buying an additional 258,686 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.2%

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

