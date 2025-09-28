JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

